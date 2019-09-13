Maryland police: Paroled murderer hit roommate with hammer

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a 74-year-old convicted murderer out on parole attacked his roommate with a hammer while the man was sleeping.

The Herald-Mail reports Walter Franklin Fisher III appeared in court Thursday on assault and reckless endangerment charges.

Hagerstown police say they interviewed a man in May who'd been hospitalized with head injuries. The victim told police he was asleep on his apartment couch when he felt a blow. Charging documents state the man said he looked up to see Fisher standing over him with a claw hammer. The victim told officers he'd confronted Fisher shortly before the attack, saying he was "tired of cleaning up after him."

Fisher was convicted of murder in 1976 and sentenced to life in prison, but was resentenced and paroled in 2004.

___

Information from: The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, Md., http://www.herald-mail.com