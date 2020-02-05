Maryland man gets life sentence in 2018 slaying, arson case

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man convicted of kidnapping and killing a mother who was found dead inside a burning, vacant home, was sentenced to life plus 80 years in prison on Tuesday, the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s office announced.

Willard Turner, 37, was found guilty in November of murder, arson and kidnapping, among other charges in the death of 29-year-old Tiffany Jones, according to a statement that month from State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

Authorities alleged Turner and a second defendant, Bobie Barncord, abducted Jones from a dollar store at knife point in 2018. Jones’ body was found the next morning in a burned house.

Barncord’s trial is scheduled for March 16, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Turner told police he and Barncord killed Jones because they thought she had stolen Barncord’s cellphone, a state’s attorney’s office spokeswoman previously said.