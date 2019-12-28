Maryland man accused of murder, abuse in 2-year-old's death

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man was held without bond on Saturday after being charged in the death of a 2-year-old girl from the beginning of 2019.

Police in Havre de Grace announced that officers had arrested Brenton John Mills, 25, on Friday at his home in Edgewood without incident. He was charged with second-degree murder and child abuse and assault counts related to the death of Aubrey Hickman, according to a police news release.

Havre de Grace Police had responded to a medical emergency call on Jan. 7 at a city residence. The child was transferred to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital, where she died a short time later. Her death was ruled a homicide after a state autopsy, the release said.

The charges followed an extensive investigation by Havre de Grace Police, which provided few details in the release about what led to Mills' arrest.

Mills was being held in the Harford County Detention Center. An officer answering the phone at the detention center late Saturday had no information about whether Mills has a lawyer.