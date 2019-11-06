Maryland dentist accused of having, sharing child porn

SYKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — A family dentist in Maryland is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The Carroll County Times reports 28-year-old Adam V. Slatniske was arrested Monday on related charges. He has since posted bail Tuesday and been released. Slatniske had been listed as a dentist on Parkville Family Dentistry's website. Owner James Kokorelis says Slatniske no longer works there.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office says a tip reported by the social network MeWe to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the investigation of Slatniske. A sheriff's office statement says the tip included "sample" images traced back to Slatniske. The statement says Slatniske told police that people saying he couldn't be interested in such images of children "piqued my interest."

It's unclear if Slatniske has a lawyer.

