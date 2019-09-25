Maryland bus driver found asleep at wheel charged with DUI

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say a school bus driver was intoxicated when she was found slumped over the wheel of a bus.

Anne Arundel County Police say 36-year-old Angela Cassidy was found Sept. 18 sleeping in the driver's seat of a school bus in Glen Burnie, Maryland. No children were on board.

News outlets reported on Tuesday that she's charged with driving under the influence.

Police said an officer noticed the bus's stop sign was activated and the lights were flashing. Police spokesman Mark Limansky said the officer couldn't wake the driver so he climbed through the emergency exit door and later administered a sobriety test.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools confirmed Cassidy was a driver for one of its schools. She's no longer eligible to drive for the system.