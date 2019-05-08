https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Married-couple-who-died-in-Peoria-murder-suicide-13830078.php
Married couple who died in Peoria murder-suicide identified
PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of a married couple in Peoria who died in a murder-suicide last weekend.
Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say evidence shows 39-year-old James Donnelly fatally shot his 39-year-old wife Carin Donnelly and then turned the gun on himself.
The Sheriff's office reported receiving a call about a possible domestic dispute in northwestern Peoria around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Deputies arrived to find a dead woman and a gravely injured man inside a home.
They say the man later identified as James Donnelly was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Sheriff's officials say the Donnellys had been married for three years.
