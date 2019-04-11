Marker recalls '63 civil rights slaying in Alabama

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — It is a wrong that can't be righted, but it will be remembered.

A ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday will unveil a newly placed historical marker that commemorates the site where Baltimore postal worker William Lewis Moore was shot to death in Etowah County in a civil rights slaying for which no one was ever prosecuted.

Moore planned to pass through Alabama on April 23, 1963. He was traveling from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, to deliver a letter condemning segregation to the governor. He wore sandwich-board signs bearing anti-segregation messages, and pulled a cart or wagon.

Moore was shot at a roadside rest stop on U.S. 11 around the Keener community north of Attalla, according to area historian Jerry Smith. He knows the point along the road, because it holds a place in his memory.

Smith was a young man at the time of the murder, and he recalls seeing Moore walking through the Collinsville area with his sign and cart. He noticed the man's signs dealt with segregation, but didn't think much about it at the time.

The next day, he heard that the man's walk had been cut short, not too far down the highway. Moore was killed by shots from a .22-caliber rifle, fired at close range.

Ballistics tests linked the gun to area store owner Floyd Simpson, who had questioned Moore about his walk earlier. Simpson was charged with murder, but a grand jury declined to indict him and the case was dropped. Simpson died in 1998, and no one was ever prosecuted for the slaying.

Smith said the incident stayed on his mind, and he later he worked with Danny Crownover of the Etowah County Historical Society and Marissa Cannon to mark the spot where Moore died.

The Alabama Historical Society will make placement of such markers possible, he said, but someone else has to pay for them.

Smith said he was at a loss as to funding, but now retired Probate Judge Bobby Junkins and Circuit Judge William Rhea gave him some suggestions.

As the effort went forward, the Southern Poverty Law Center offered to pay the cost of the marker, estimated to be about $3,000.

But Smith, Crownover and Cannon believed the money should come locally, to mark this tragic day in local history.

Cannon was preparing to do some fundraising in the Attalla area when Smith got in contact with County Commissioner Johnny Grant.

Grant arranged for Smith to speak to the commission, and members committed to giving money from their discretionary funds to pay for the marker.

Smith said the SPLC remains involved and is making a $2,000 donation to Keener Baptist Church, located near the shooting site, for its work toward Sunday's ceremony.

The community is invited, and Smith said people attending the ceremony are invited to park at the church and a church van and one of Gadsden's trolley buses — made available by Mayor Sherman Guyton — will convey them to the marker site.

Church members also worked to do some clean-up and clearing around the site, and will provide a podium and some chairs for the ceremony.

Smith said if bad weather prevents a ceremony outside, there will be a brief one inside Keener Baptist Church. A representative from the SPLC will speak and elected officials have been invited to attend.

Information from: The Gadsden Times, http://www.gadsdentimes.com