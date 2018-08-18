Marker at site of Georgia lynching to be rededicated

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A ceremony will soon be held to rededicate a marker that commemorates a Georgia lynching.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that it has been 103 years since 20 men broke into a prison and hanged a Jewish man, Leo Frank, in Cobb County.

Frank had been wrongfully accused of killing 13-year-old Mary Phagan, who worked at the pencil factory Frank ran.

For the past four years, the Georgia Historical Society marker commemorating the lynching has been in a Georgia Department of Transportation warehouse. That's because of construction along the road where it was located.

Now, the marker has been put back in place.

Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale says a ceremony is planned for Aug. 23 to rededicate the marker.

