Marion County jail deputy indicted on misconduct charges

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Marion County Sheriff's deputy who worked at the jail has been indicted on charges of misconduct and tampering with a witness.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that officials were notified in November about a potential policy violation involving deputy sheriff Janet Eagleston.

The sheriff's office says a professional standards investigation showed potential criminal activity and the sheriff's office in December asked the Linn County Sheriff's Office to investigate.

The sheriff's office says based on Linn County's investigation, a Marion County Grand Jury returned a five-count indictment against Eagleston for conduct between September and December 2018.

Eagleston was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Linn County Jail. She's worked with the Marion County Sheriff's Office since 1997.

It wasn't known if she had an attorney.

No further information was released.