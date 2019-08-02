Marine charged with fatally shooting fellow Marine in DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Marine has been charged with fatally shooting a fellow Marine in the head inside the barracks on Capitol Hill.

Lance Cpl. Andrew Johnson has been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Lance Cpl. Riley Kuznia on New Year's Day. He's also charged with negligent homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

A charge sheet obtained by The Marine Corps Times Thursday says Johnson shot Kuznia, a native of Karlstad, Minn., after pointing a handgun at him and pulling the "trigger in jest."

The case will move to an Article 32 hearing on Aug. 22 at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. The proceeding is public and similar to a preliminary hearing in civilian court.

It's unclear if Johnson is being detained and whether he has an attorney.