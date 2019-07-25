Marine arrested at Air Force base faces military charges

OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) — Military authorities have charged a Marine who authorities say had firearms, a silencer, body armor and ammunition in his pickup truck when he tried to enter an Air Force base near Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Pfc. Ali Al-Kazahg is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, communicating threats and other crimes. It's unclear whether he's has an attorney. A Marine Corps spokesman says the 22-year-old Al-Kazahg is in custody in Hawaii, where he's assigned to the 3rd Marine Logistics Group.

Authorities say Al-Kazahg was on leave when he was stopped at an Offutt Air Force Base gate of May 31. Guards had spotted his name on a law enforcement notice of people considered to be capable of doing harm. The notice says he told another Marine that he would "shoot up" his battalion if he were disciplined for certain misconduct.

