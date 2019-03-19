Manitowoc police ask for help in solving double homicide

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Manitowoc police are asking for the public's help in solving the killings of a man and his daughter last September.

Police on Tuesday released video of a man who's considered a person of interest in the killings of 51-year-old Richard Miller and his 19-year-old daughter, Jocelyn Miller.

The two were found fatally shot in their home in Manitowoc on Sept. 9. Investigators say they have developed several leads and are asking the public for help.

Police also are looking to identify a vehicle driving in the area the night of the killings. The vehicle is an early 2000s model Toyota Highlander, possibly tan or gold in color.