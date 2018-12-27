Manhunt is on for inmate who escaped from San Quentin

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. (AP) — Officials at San Quentin State Prison say authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from the facility overnight and pulled off a carjacking, according to various reports.

The 24-year-old inmate, Shalom Mendoza, was reported missing at 9:35 p.m. Wednesday during an institutional count.

Authorities say he seized someone's car and fled in the Toyota RAV4 with California license plate number 6STZZ50.

Mendoza has been serving a five-year sentence for use of a deadly weapon during a carjacking and evading or attempting to evade a police officer while driving recklessly, ABC7news.com reported.