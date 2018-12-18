Manhunt for dad in shooting deaths of daughter, niece ends

HIGHLAND SPRINGS, Va. (AP) — The Florida man accused of shooting and killing his teen daughter and teen niece in Virginia has been arrested in New York City.

News outlets cite a Tuesday tweet from Henrico County police confirming that 39-year-old Abdool Zaman was arrested with the assistance of New York City police and the U.S. Marshals Service. Zaman was wanted in connection with the deaths of 18-year-old Vanessa Zaman and 18-year-old Leona Samlall, who were shot at an apartment complex Dec. 13.

WWBT-TV reports that Virginia State Police records show Samlall had been on the missing children's list for 26 months. The station also reported that Samlall withdrew from Highland Springs High School around two years ago.

It's unclear whether Zaman has a lawyer. Police haven't released further details.