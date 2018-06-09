Man wounded in shooting at mall in South Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man was shot inside a South Carolina mall after a confrontation outside a shoe store.

Anderson Police Capt. Mike Aikens said the 23-year-old man was responsive to paramedics after the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Anderson Mall.

A YouTube video that appears to show the shooting has a man walking up to another man outside the shoe store. The video shows a brief confrontation between the two that can't be heard, and then at least one gunshot.

Police refused to talk about the video.

Aikens told news outlets no one else was injured in the shooting and police are looking for the shooter, but no arrests have been made.