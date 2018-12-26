https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-wounded-in-Christmas-Night-shooting-at-13491084.php
Man wounded in Christmas Night shooting at upstate NY home
GREENFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a Christmas Night shooting in an upstate New York town that sent a man to the hospital.
WNYT-TV reports that the shooting occurred late Tuesday at a home in the Saratoga County town of Greenfield.
The station reports the victim was wounded in the arm and is recovering at Albany Medical Center. His injuries aren't considered life-threatening.
No other details have been released.
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
