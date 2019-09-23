https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-woman-killed-in-St-Louis-shooting-14460840.php
Man, woman killed in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a man and woman were fatally shot in St. Louis during a day marked by violence.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in the northern part of the city. The scene is near a high-crime area where Police Chief John Hayden has pledged to focus resources.
Police say both victims were shot multiple times. Their names weren't immediately released.
The shootings capped a violent day in which a 40-year-old man was shot to death and another man was shot and critically wounded in an attempted robbery.
