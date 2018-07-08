Man, woman found shot to death on Philadelphia street

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a man and woman were shot to death on a southwest Philadelphia street.

Officers were called to the Kingsessing neighborhood shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 25-year-old woman and 28-year-old man lying on the highway with gunshot wounds.

Police said the woman had multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and back, and she died shortly after 3 a.m. at Penn Presbyterian hospital.

The man had a gunshot wound to the chest and also was pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Police said homicide investigators don't know the motive for the shooting and no arrests have been reported. A man wearing a dark hooded sweat shirt and dark shorts was seen fleeing from the scene.