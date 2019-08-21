Man with arsenal allegedly threatened hotel mass shooting

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Police say a cook at a Los Angeles-area hotel who allegedly threatened a mass shooting had guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his home.

Rodolfo Montoya was arrested Tuesday, a day after allegedly telling a co-worker at the Long Beach Marriott he planned to shoot fellow workers and others. The employee told the general manager, who contacted police.

Police say Montoya's Huntington Beach home contained assault-style rifles and other weapons, dozens of high-capacity magazines and hundreds of bullets.

Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna says Montoya was upset over a human resources issue and had both a plan and the means to carry out the threat.

Montoya's held on suspicion of making, possessing and distributing assault weapons and making criminal threats. It's unknown if he has an attorney.