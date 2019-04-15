Man who shot, killed dog gets sent to prison

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who shot and killed a dog on the sidewalk during an argument with the animal's owner has been sent to prison.

The Republican newspaper reports that 39-year-old Edwin Harrison, of Springfield, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to animal cruelty, firearms and drug charges. He got six to eight years on the gun charges, and five to six years for killing the dog, to be served concurrently with the firearms sentence.

Authorities say he got into an argument with the dog's owner on a Springfield street in November 2016, pulled out a gun, shot the Jack Russell terrier-Chihuahua mix, and casually walked away. The dog died instantly from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Harrison was arrested nearby after a brief chase.

