Man who shot at La Crescent police officers sentenced

CALEDONIA, Minn. (AP) — A Kellogg man who shot at La Crescent police officers and then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Authorities say William Wallraff and another man shot at officers near a convenience store in Houston County in July 2017 and continued shooting during the chase that ensued. Officers returned fire. No one was hurt.

The Post-Bulletin of Rochester reports that Wallraff reached a deal with officers under which he pleaded guilty to charges of assault and use of deadly force against a peace officer. Numerous other charges were dismissed.

He was sentenced in late March and received credit for more than 200 days he's already served.

Co-defendant Wyatt Helfrich has pleaded not guilty to 15 charges including first-degree premeditated murder.

___

Information from: Post-Bulletin, http://www.postbulletin.com