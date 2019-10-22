Man who shot 5 at Walmart found guilty of attempted murder

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot five people inside a Pennsylvania Walmart last year has been found guilty of attempted murder.

A Montgomery County jury also found 31-year-old Keenan Jones guilty Monday night of resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and firearm offenses.

Jones' lawyer argued her client had a "psychotic break." But the prosecution said evidence showed Jones knew exactly what he was doing. A jury deliberated for about an hour.

Jones was in a checkout line in August 2018 when he pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and fired at a man standing a few feet away.

Authorities say he then ran through the front of the store, firing randomly. All the shooting victims survived.

Jones will remain jailed until his sentencing scheduled for January.