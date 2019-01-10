Man who received pot shipments gets prison time

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who had more than 100 pounds of marijuana sent from California to a Massachusetts shipping company has been sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison.

Michael Chen, of Providence, was sentenced after a Plymouth Superior Court jury found him guilty Wednesday of drug trafficking.

The 41-year-old Chen was arrested in December 2017 after he picked up two large crates from a Cape Cod Express facility in Wareham that were listed as containing "plastics."

Shipping company officials had called police to report the suspicious crates.

Chen denied knowing what was in the crates, but police say they found 109 pounds of marijuana in them.

Records show Chen had received approximately 10 similar shipments previously, all from the same California address.