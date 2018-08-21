Man who pleaded guilty in terrorism-related case sentenced

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to distributing information about explosives in connection with terrorist groups was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

After his prison term, 31-year-old Marlonn Hicks of Crown Point will serve three years of supervised release. The sentence was imposed Monday by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph S. Van Bokkelen.

Prosecutors alleged Hicks, who pleaded guilty in 2016, communicated online with individuals who were cooperating with the government. They say he talked about carrying out an attack in the U.S. and said he wanted to travel to territory under control of the Islamic State.

Before his sentencing, Hicks' attorney read a statement by Hicks in which he claimed he is "not a menace to society," adding he is "a big teddy bear that got emotional."