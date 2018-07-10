Man who made several violent threats arrested in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane police have arrested a man accused of making violent threats in multiple locations and calling 911 numerous times threatening to kill police.

Officers deployed dozens of officers, dogs and an armored vehicle on Monday to search for the armed man.

The man was located and arrested just before 11 p.m. Monday without incident near downtown. Police say he was carrying a firearm and several knives.

Police say the incidents started about 4 p.m. Monday when the man displayed what appeared to be a gun and began making threats at the downtown bus station.

The man later pointed a gun through a window of a person's home.