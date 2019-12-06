Man who left caged dog to drown convicted on cruelty count

A man accused of leaving a young pit bull mix to drown in a cage at water's edge in a rising tide last year has been convicted of animal cruelty.

A Monmouth County jury rendered its verdict against Aaron Davis on Thursday. The 35-year-old Long Branch man faces up to 18 months in prison when he's sentenced Feb. 14.

A person walking their dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands in July 2018 spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on a portion of sand between a bulkhead and the water as the tide came in. The person and animal welfare officials soon rescued the animal and named it River.

Prosecutors have said Davis wanted revenge against his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, who gave her the dog.