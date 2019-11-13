Man who illegally bought tiger rug gets 1 day in jail

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A New Jersey man who illegally bought a tiger skin rug years after being told it was a crime to do so has been sentenced to one day in jail.

The U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania said Wednesday that 62-year-old Loren Varga was also sentenced to two years’ of supervised release and is required to pay a $1,500 fine.

Varga had traveled across state lines to buy the tiger rug, which authorities say he knew was from an endangered species.

The Franklin Township man pleaded guilty in July to violating the Endangered Species Act and the Lacey Act, which bans illegal wildlife trafficking.

Authorities say that Varga years ago had tried to buy a similar rug but was warned by federal wildlife officials it was illegal.