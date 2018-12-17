https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-who-escaped-Alabama-work-release-center-is-13471378.php
Man who escaped Alabama work release center is recaptured
ELBA, Ala. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from an Alabama work release center last week has been captured.
The Alabama Department of Corrections told news outlets that 36-year-old Terrance Leon Couch was arrested by the Enterprise Police Department around 3 p.m. Saturday.
Prison officials say Couch had escaped from the Elba Work Release Center on Friday.
Couch is serving a two-year sentence for burglary in Coffee County.
