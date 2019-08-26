Man who discussed US attack reaches guilty plea

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A man arrested in Montana after witnesses said he talked about joining the Islamic State and avenging the New Zealand mosque shootings has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

ABC FOX Montana reports Fabjan Alameti is scheduled to plead guilty Wednesday in Missoula to two counts of lying to a federal officer about making terrorism related comments to an informant.

Court records say authorities first interviewed Alameti in 2018 and he later made pro-Islamic State social media posts.

Prosecutors say Alameti was traveling to Montana via bus on March 15 when a gunman killed 50 people in Christchurch. Court records said Alametii told an informant that he would "attack random people to avenge the blood."

Alameti was arrested at a Bozeman gun range on April 3. His trial had been scheduled to start next week.

___

Information from: KTMF-TV, http://abcfoxmontana.com