Man who died following armed conflict with police identified

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who died after engaging in what authorities described as an "armed confrontation" with Chicago police officers has been identified.

WLS-TV reports Sunday that 26-year-old Sharell Brown was shot by officers Saturday afternoon after they say he fired on them. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokesman said over the weekend that officers approached Brown as he walked along a West Side street to discuss "a weapons issue." Sgt. Michael Malinowski said a gun was spotted and an "armed confrontation ensues."

Authorities say Brown fled the area, but was encountered by police and a second armed confrontation occurred.

Police say they had contact with Brown before Saturday's shooting.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative desk duty for 30 days.

