Man wanted in South Carolina shooting found in Connecticut

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 23-year-old fugitive wanted on a murder charge in South Carolina has been taken into custody in Connecticut.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Andrew Evins is suspected of shooting 23-year-old Jervaughn McKins in the abdomen Aug. 12 in Eutawville, South Carolina.

McKins was driven to a nearby emergency substation by someone who then fled the scene. He died later that day at a local hospital.

Evins was found at the Rodeway Inn in Stratford and taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Stratford police.

Officials say he was turned over to Bridgeport police, will be charged as a fugitive from justice and held pending extradition. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

.