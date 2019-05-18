Man wanted in Massachusetts shooting found in North Carolina

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man on the Massachusetts State Police most wanted list in connection with the shooting of a woman during a robbery has been arrested in North Carolina.

Authorities say 21-year-old Aleczander Liriano, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was captured Friday afternoon outside a home in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Police allege Liriano shot the woman in her torso during a street robbery in Springfield on March 5. The victim was found lying in the street and was brought to a hospital. She survived.

Officials say Liriano will charged with armed robbery, assault and battery and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building when he is brought back to Massachusetts.

It's not clear if Liriano has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.