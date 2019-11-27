Man wanted for fatal hit-run arrested in Washington

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted in a hit-and-run crash that killed a baby in Rapid City last year has been arrested in Washington.

The Rapid City Journal reports 37-year-old George Matousek is being held in the Spokane County Jail on $100,000 bond. Rapid City police say they are working to extradite Matousek.

He’s wanted for fleeing from a car crash that killed 1-year-old Mackayla Dillon about a year ago. Police say Matousek was speeding when he hit two cars, killing the girl and injuring two others.

The Spokane County Jail contacted Rapid City police when Matousek was picked up there on an unrelated warrant.

