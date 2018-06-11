Man threatened to 'shoot up' dealership over car problems

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A man has been charged with threatening to "shoot up" a Florida car dealership because of his vehicle's mechanical problems.

The SunSentinel reports 26-year-old Christopher Cave called Pines Ford Lincoln June 2. "Guess what?" Cave said in a 98-second telephone message. "Kids shoot up schools," he said, adding that they take his car payments but his car isn't right. Then he said, "I shoot up dealerships."

Police said the manager sent three employees home because he feared for their lives.

Cave is charged with making a false threat. He told investigators he left the message because he was frustrated with the dealership's work on his car.

Cave was arrested June 4, and was being held Monday on $125,000 bond. A home phone listing for Cave rang unanswered Monday.