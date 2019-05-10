Man tells police he shot 'disrespectful' wife in the face

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 73-year-old man shot his wife in the face inside their Florida home, and then walked to a neighbor's house and confessed that he'd killed her.

Plantation police investigators say Fernando De Baere told them he shot 47-year-old Marisa Sherman because she would stop with the disrespectful talk.

The SunSentinel reports the neighbor called 911 on Tuesday night. De Baere had blood splatters on his legs and boxer shorts. He told police he and his wife were arguing over her interactions with a former coworker.

A police report says De Baere says he took issue with "the way that she was talking to him." When she wouldn't stop talking, he got the gun and shot her.

He's charged with premeditated murder. A lawyer isn't listed on jail records.