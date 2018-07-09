Man tackled, arrested after taking over church pulpit

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man who authorities say took over a church pulpit during worship and talked about his pending divorce was tackled by congregation members and arrested after allegedly trying to pull out a gun.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office spokesman Stephen Young tells news outlets 34-year-old Thomas Zebulun Lewter of Athens is charged with making a terroristic threat following the incident Sunday at O'Neal Church of Christ.

Young says Lewter approached the pulpit and started talking about his divorce while his estranged wife and father-in-law were present. He says congregation members also approached the pulpit and tackled the man when he tried to pull out a handgun.

No shots were fired, and Lewter was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Court records aren't available to show whether Lewter has a lawyer.