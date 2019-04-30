Man suspected of killing 7 had multiple probation violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man suspected of killing his parents and five others was close to being arrested for probation violations.

Twenty-five-year-old Michael Cummins was caught Saturday, hours after bodies were found in two rural Sumner County homes.

Court records show Cummins had been on probation after serving just 16 months of a 10-year sentence.

He was convicted of attempting to burn down a neighbor's house and assaulting her when she tried to put out the fire.

Sumner District Attorney Ray Whitley says Cummins' probation officer had been preparing another arrest warrant for Cummins' violation of a no-contact order with the neighbor and failure to get a mental health evaluation.

The officer wasn't able to get a judge to sign the warrant, but Whitley says it's unlikely Cummins would have been arrested immediately.