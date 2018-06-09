Man suffers serious injuries after being dragged by car

WHEATON, Md. (AP) — A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car and dragged a short distance in suburban Maryland.

Montgomery County Police say 25-year-old Bianca Machuca of Hyattsville has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police say a patrol officer noticed an object underneath a Toyota Camry early Saturday morning on University Boulevard in Wheaton. Police say Machuca and the officer made eye contact and Machuca sped off to a parking lot.

It was then the officer realized the object under the car was an adult male pedestrian, who had been dragged under the car and was now lying in the roadway.

Police believe the pedestrian was on the sidewalk when he was struck.