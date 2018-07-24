Man sues state over troopers' role in videotaped beating

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is suing the state over a videotaped beating that led to assault charges against two state troopers and a deputy.

Kyron Hinton filed the legal action Tuesday against the Department of Public Safety with the state Industrial Commission. The judicial body hears civil cases against state agencies.

Hinton's complaint seeks unspecified damages. An accompanying affidavit says his medical bills and emotional distress have amounted to $1 million.

Dashboard camera video from April 3 shows Hinton standing in the middle of a road moaning as officers approach. Some of the officers are shown hitting Hinton after he was brought to the ground for not complying with commands.

Two troopers and a deputy were indicted on felony assault charges.

A Highway Patrol spokesman declined comment on the case.

___

Follow Drew at www.twitter.com/JonathanLDrew