Man sues Missoula County after rape conviction overturned

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A former Missoula resident whose rape conviction was overturned after he spent years in prison has filed a lawsuit alleging Missoula County mishandled the case.

The Missoulian reports 34-year-old Cody Marble filed the lawsuit Jan. 3.

Marble was convicted of raping a 13-year-old boy while they were both being held in juvenile detention in Missoula.

He maintained his innocence and in 2017, after a long series of investigations, his conviction was vacated and the charges dismissed.

Marble's lawsuit against the sheriff's office, county attorney's office and others contends evidence against him was fabricated and seeks damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said that her office hadn't been served with the complaint as of Friday and therefore couldn't comment.

