https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-stabbed-at-Fargo-hotel-woman-arrested-13307559.php
Man stabbed at Fargo hotel, woman arrested
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Police say a woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed at a Fargo hotel.
Officers responded to the Woodspring Suites about 1:30 p.m. Sunday where they found a man with a non-life threatening stab wound to his forearm.
KFGO says a 41-year-old Fargo woman was arrested for possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Charges of aggravated assault are pending.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com
