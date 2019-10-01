Man sought in shootout near high school caught at motel

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of taking part in a gunfight near a Pennsylvania high school last month has been captured at a New Jersey motel.

Authorities say surveillance video caught 38-year-old Haneef Payne and another man shooting at each other near Chester High School on Sept. 20. No one was injured in the shootout, and the second man involved has not been identified.

Federal marshals in Pennsylvania eventually learned Payne was hiding at a motel in Lawrence Township, New Jersey. Law enforcement officers arrested him there around 10 a.m. Monday without incident.

Payne faces weapons charges stemming from the shootout. He was awaiting an extradition hearing and it wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Payne's last known address was in Brookhaven, Pennsylvania.