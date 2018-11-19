Man sought after shooting in St. Louis County Catholic store

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police are searching for a man after a shooting inside a Catholic Supply of St. Louis store in St. Louis County.

The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday at a store in an unincorporated area of western St. Louis County near the town of Ballwin. Police say they're searching for a man with a heavy build, but have not released any details about the shooting.

Media reports say at least one person was shot. Police did not immediately have any details about the victim's condition.