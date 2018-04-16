Man shot to death in apartment complex in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man has been found shot to death at an apartment complex in North Carolina.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release that officers were called to an apartment complex around 10 p.m. Sunday.

They found 44-year-old William Jacobs, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives think Jacobs knew the person who shot him.

No arrests have been made. Police have not released a possible motive in the shooting.