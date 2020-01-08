Man shot, killed while working at his family's grocery store

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man found shot and wounded at his family's grocery store in Philadelphia has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The 31-year-old victim was found around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by a customer at the JD Hoyu Grocery store. The man was working at the store, which is owned by his father. authorities said.

The victim, who was found lying behind the counter, had been shot once in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital but died there a short time later. His name has not been released.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation. It's not clear if the man was shot during an attempted robbery or if anything was taken from the business.

No arrests have been made.