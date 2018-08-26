https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-shot-in-arm-during-argument-at-raucous-LI-13183471.php
Man shot in arm during argument at raucous LI house party
DIX HILLS, N.Y. (AP) — A man was shot in the arm during an argument at a raucous Long Island house party that police say was attended by about 400 people.
Suffolk County police say the 34-year-old man was shot around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Dix Hills. He is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The owner of the home is charged with criminal nuisance. Two other men were charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest.
They were held at a precinct overnight pending arraignment on Sunday.
Police say a large crowd of people was fighting when officers arrived. They say officers from other precincts had to be summoned to restore order.
