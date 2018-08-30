Man shot by police out of hospital, charged with assault

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Kitsap County prosecutors have charged a 72-year-old man who was shot and injured by police during a May police chase.

Sowell is charged with first-degree assault for allegedly pointing a pistol at two officers. He's also accused of assaulting his wife.

The Kitsap Sun reports that Fred Sowell was booked into jail Tuesday after he was released from a Tacoma hospital where he had been since he was shot.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies responded after a family member called May 15 to report an armed man in mental distress. Deputies tried to pull him over but he drove away.

Authorities say that when deputies found him, Sowell got out of his car and allegedly pointed a pistol at the officers. They fired at Sowell.

Court documents say Sowell was upset about care he was getting at the Veterans Administration.