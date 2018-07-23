Man shot at by officer during foot chase in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a man shot at by an officer during a foot chase in Des Moines.

Police say 21-year-old Michael Garrison was taken into custody Sunday and charged with assault and other crimes. Online court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

The Des Moines Police Department says in a news release that Garrison had wielded a gun in threatening a person in a home and then fled. Police say Sgt. Jeremy Sprague spotted Garrison and chased him as Garrison ran. Police say Sprague fired at Garrison when Garrison pointed a handgun at Sprague.

Garrison was soon captured, and police recovered a pellet gun believed to be the weapon Garrison pointed at Sprague.

Police say no one was injured.