Man shot and killed in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a 27-year-old man died after being shot in Seattle.

The Seattle Times reports that police responded to reports of a shooting in north Seattle about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses told police the victim was walking down the street with a woman when he was shot and that he appeared to be targeted by two men. The woman was not injured, said police spokesman Det. Mark Jamieson.

Officers and a King County Sheriff's helicopter searched the area but did not find the suspects.