Man set to serve 10 years for sexual assault of girl

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is set to serve 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a female relative between 2016 and 2018.

The Bangor Daily News reports 68-year-old Keith Bradford pleaded no contest to two counts of unlawful sexual contact of a child under 14.

The now-12-year-old victim called Bradford a "monster" in a letter read to Superior Court Justice Ann Murray. She said she's "brave" and "a survivor."

Bradford's attorney said he agreed to the maximum sentence to spare the victim from testifying at trial. Bradford was sentenced Friday.

The judge imposed 12 years of probation.

A plea agreement dropped two counts of gross sexual assault and three counts of unlawful sexual contact. Bradford would have faced up to 30 years in prison if convicted of gross sexual assault.

___

